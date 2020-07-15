250 East Woodlawn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This bright and beautifully well maintained property boasts two bedrooms as well as two full baths. One of the full baths is in the basement as well as a family room that could also be used as a third bedroom. This property has brand new carpeting, fresh paint and a new high efficiency Furnace/AC. All the windows as well as the sliding glass door have been replaced within the last 3 years. This property has a very nice outdoor patio which would be great for grilling out with family and friends. This property also has a one car detached garage as well as an assigned exterior parking space. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!