All apartments in New Lenox
Find more places like 250 East Woodlawn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Lenox, IL
/
250 East Woodlawn Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

250 East Woodlawn Road

250 East Woodlawn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

250 East Woodlawn Road, New Lenox, IL 60451

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This bright and beautifully well maintained property boasts two bedrooms as well as two full baths. One of the full baths is in the basement as well as a family room that could also be used as a third bedroom. This property has brand new carpeting, fresh paint and a new high efficiency Furnace/AC. All the windows as well as the sliding glass door have been replaced within the last 3 years. This property has a very nice outdoor patio which would be great for grilling out with family and friends. This property also has a one car detached garage as well as an assigned exterior parking space. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 East Woodlawn Road have any available units?
250 East Woodlawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Lenox, IL.
What amenities does 250 East Woodlawn Road have?
Some of 250 East Woodlawn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 East Woodlawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
250 East Woodlawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 East Woodlawn Road pet-friendly?
No, 250 East Woodlawn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Lenox.
Does 250 East Woodlawn Road offer parking?
Yes, 250 East Woodlawn Road offers parking.
Does 250 East Woodlawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 East Woodlawn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 East Woodlawn Road have a pool?
No, 250 East Woodlawn Road does not have a pool.
Does 250 East Woodlawn Road have accessible units?
No, 250 East Woodlawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 250 East Woodlawn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 East Woodlawn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 East Woodlawn Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 250 East Woodlawn Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Glendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILCalumet City, ILLisle, ILBloomingdale, ILIngalls Park, ILLockport, ILCrest Hill, ILTinley Park, ILLemont, ILMatteson, IL
Richton Park, ILDarien, ILPlainfield, ILChannahon, ILBurr Ridge, ILAlsip, ILCountry Club Hills, ILMidlothian, ILOak Lawn, ILChicago Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College