Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Minooka, IL with balconies

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Slalom Court
201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy
1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1608 Shady Oak Road
1608 Shady Oak Road, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2110 sqft
Fabulous house in Theodore's Ridge! The first level offers a dining room, 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room, a great big laundry room with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
25219 West Buell Street
25219 West Buell Street, Channahon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has been newly painted with new floors and updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home has central air conditioning and a large yard with a back deck.
1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Apts
100 Sharon Drive, Morris, IL
1 Bedroom
$536
Cambridge Apartments senior community located in in Morris, Illinois that serves those 62 and older or handicapped/disabled. The community offers a laundry facility, playground, and more.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Idyleside
321 Morris Street
321 Morris Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Why rent an apartment when you can live in this adorable house with your own fenced yard and deck? Conveniently located near I80 and recently remodeled with all new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new paint, and new bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4141 OAK TREE Lane
4141 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1530 Centennial Drive - 118
1530 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remodeled units, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.
City Guide for Minooka, IL

Minooka was -- and still is -- the highest point in Illinois on the Rock Island Line.

Early railroad workers called Minooka "Summit." Interestingly, there is no hill by the train tracks. The tracks were actually lowered in the 1920s so trains could make the grade into Minooka's tracks, which lie 13 to 15 feet below the level of city streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Minooka, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Minooka renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

