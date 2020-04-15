201 Slalom Court

Amenities

Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy fireplace, and sliders to back deck and patio, eat-in Kitchen with center island and granite countertop overlooks Sun Room with vaulted ceiling, Office with double French doors, formal Dining Room with hardwood flooring, Laundry Room with sink and lots of cabinet space, Powder Room, Master Suite with walk-in closet and trey ceiling featuring full private Bath with separate shower, two additional spacious Bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, and additional full Bath. Huge English Basement offers even more living and entertainment space and offers additional Bedroom and full Bath! Low maintenance landscaping featuring a full irrigation system. Conveniently located close to I-80, shopping, and more! A must see! "AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE."