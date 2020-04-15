All apartments in Minooka
Find more places like 201 Slalom Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minooka, IL
/
201 Slalom Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:17 AM

201 Slalom Court

201 Slalom Court · (847) 877-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL 60447

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy fireplace, and sliders to back deck and patio, eat-in Kitchen with center island and granite countertop overlooks Sun Room with vaulted ceiling, Office with double French doors, formal Dining Room with hardwood flooring, Laundry Room with sink and lots of cabinet space, Powder Room, Master Suite with walk-in closet and trey ceiling featuring full private Bath with separate shower, two additional spacious Bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, and additional full Bath. Huge English Basement offers even more living and entertainment space and offers additional Bedroom and full Bath! Low maintenance landscaping featuring a full irrigation system. Conveniently located close to I-80, shopping, and more! A must see! "AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Slalom Court have any available units?
201 Slalom Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Slalom Court have?
Some of 201 Slalom Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Slalom Court currently offering any rent specials?
201 Slalom Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Slalom Court pet-friendly?
No, 201 Slalom Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minooka.
Does 201 Slalom Court offer parking?
Yes, 201 Slalom Court does offer parking.
Does 201 Slalom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Slalom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Slalom Court have a pool?
No, 201 Slalom Court does not have a pool.
Does 201 Slalom Court have accessible units?
No, 201 Slalom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Slalom Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Slalom Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Slalom Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Slalom Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 201 Slalom Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILMorris, ILPlainfield, ILYorkville, ILCrest Hill, ILOswego, ILLockport, IL
Montgomery, ILBoulder Hill, ILDarien, ILLisle, ILNorth Aurora, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILWestmont, ILWillowbrook, ILGlen Ellyn, ILGeneva, ILTinley Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity