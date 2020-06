Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - We have a nice, large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs apartment available in Mendota for $850/mo. Unit has ALL UTILITIES included, you just pay your cable and internet bill. This is in a very quiet building, with private entrance. Large spacious rooms, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. References, application, background and credit check, first, last months rent and deposit required.



(RLNE4512891)