/
/
dixon
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
3 Apartments for rent in Dixon, IL📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1207 Elm Place, 07-08-04-354-006
1207 Elm Place, Dixon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
2 bedroom home next to Regan school. The house has a big back yard and a attached garage. The house has a central air and gas heat, hardwood floors and a big clean basement.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
98 Galena S. Ave.
98 S Galena Ave, Dixon, IL
Studio
$2,000
7500 sqft
Office or retail in the heart of downtown Dixon. Frontage on Galena and 1st Street.
1 of 3
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
419 W. 3rd St. - 2
419 West 3rd Street, Dixon, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom. Total remodeled with new flooring, paint, appliances and more. Comfortable and efficient hot water heat and built in AC unit. Good location very close to downtown. On site laundry and garage parking available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dixon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Dixon area include Northern Illinois University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.