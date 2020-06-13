Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mascoutah, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 West Main 321 West Main
321 West Main Street, Mascoutah, IL
3 Bedrooms
$945
Coming Soon: 3 Bed 1 Bath - Large TWO Bedroom 1 Bath Available in Mascoutah, large rooms large yard partially fenced.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 West Main 314 West Main
314 West Main Street, Mascoutah, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Available in April: 2 Bed 2 Bath - Available in April. This 2 bed 2 bath will not last long Hardwood floors Full finished basement Great school district. Minutes to SAFB, Belleville and shopping., 30 minute drive to St. Louis (RLNE5802655)
Results within 10 miles of Mascoutah
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
2 Units Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Spruce St
105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
206 Meadowbrook
206 Meadowbrook Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$675
980 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
8717 E Mill Creek
8717 E Mill Creek Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
**Move-in prior July 1 and NO RENT rent will be paid for June.** This amazing property, nestled on a prime 5-acre lot, is a quiet retreat from the chaos of the day where you can truly relax and unwind, without a care in the world.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
255 Eagle Ridge
255 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Condo. Living room with wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Dining area with patio doors to deck. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1140 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
940 Evan Drive
940 Evan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
402 Ponderosa
402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Edgewood Dr.
1030 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2450 sqft
Available early July 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mascoutah, IL

Finding an apartment in Mascoutah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

