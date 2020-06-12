/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mascoutah, IL
314 West Main 314 West Main
314 West Main Street, Mascoutah, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Available in April: 2 Bed 2 Bath - Available in April. This 2 bed 2 bath will not last long Hardwood floors Full finished basement Great school district. Minutes to SAFB, Belleville and shopping., 30 minute drive to St. Louis (RLNE5802655)
Results within 10 miles of Mascoutah
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1104 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
201 LEE Drive
201 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1152 sqft
Two Story Apartment, Main Floor Provides 19 x 14 Living Room, 17 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Half Bathroom and Laundry Area, Stairwell with Skylight, 16 x 11 First Bedroom and 11 x 10 Second
419-8 Ponderosa Ave
419 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/-zli43b1uJo NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LOFT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT End unit with two bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths. New laminate flooring on the main level.
410 Colleen
410 Colleen Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2-Story townhome. The main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher with wood laminate flooring.
940 Evan Drive
940 Evan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.
402 Ponderosa
402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace.
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.
8 SUNSET Drive
8 Sunset Dr, Freeburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Townhouse in Freeburg, 13 x 11 Living Room, 14 x 13 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal, Eat In Area Includes Access to Privacy Fenced Back Patio, Second Floor Provides Two 13 x 11 Bedrooms and Full Hallway
7 SUNSET Drive
7 Sunset Dr, Freeburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Townhouse in Freeburg, 13 x 11 Living Room, 14 x 13 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal, Eat In Area Includes Access to Privacy Fenced Back Patio, Second Floor Provides Two 13 x 11 Bedrooms and Full Hallway
120 South Main Street
120 South Main Street, Shiloh, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath upper level apartment in a great Shiloh location. Close to Scott AFB, hospitals, I64, St. Louis, shopping and more! Updates include new doors and fresh paint. Gas stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinets for storage.
1006 SCOTT TROY Road
1006 Scott Troy Rd, St. Clair County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
Two Bedroom House with 14 x 11 Living Room, 9 x 8 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal, 14 x 8 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway Bathroom, 14 x 8 First Bedroom and 10 x 9 Second Bedroom, Partially Finished Basement
501 PONDEROSA Avenue
501 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master
