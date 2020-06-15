All apartments in Marine
321 East Alton Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

321 East Alton Street

321 East Alton Street · (618) 975-8324
Location

321 East Alton Street, Marine, IL 62061

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1075 · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Charming home with gazebo in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 28616

Comfortable home in quiet neighborhood. Charming, well-maintained. Highly desirable features. Open floor plan, gazebo, garage, asphalt drive, fenced back yard, near park. Excellent schools. Washer dryer hookups. Workshop/bench.

Rental terms negotiable; long-term leases available. No smoking. We do online applications and instant background & credit checks. Respecting our future tenants' potential needs, no pets are allowed.

Spacious pleasant setting. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Exceptional value. Seize the opportunity to live in this beautiful home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/28616
Property Id 28616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

