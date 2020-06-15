321 East Alton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home with gazebo in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 28616



Comfortable home in quiet neighborhood. Charming, well-maintained. Highly desirable features. Open floor plan, gazebo, garage, asphalt drive, fenced back yard, near park. Excellent schools. Washer dryer hookups. Workshop/bench.



Rental terms negotiable; long-term leases available. No smoking. We do online applications and instant background & credit checks. Respecting our future tenants' potential needs, no pets are allowed.



Spacious pleasant setting. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Exceptional value. Seize the opportunity to live in this beautiful home!

No Pets Allowed



