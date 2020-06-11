All apartments in Marengo
117 South State Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:04 AM

117 South State Street

117 South State Street · (847) 409-7005
Location

117 South State Street, Marengo, IL 60152

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This won't last long! Amazing Rental at an even more AMAZING price. This spacious Second Floor 1 bedroom/1bath apartment offers so much for so little. Fully applicaced large kitchen with breakfast bar, coin operated laundry room down the hall, as well as a storage locker. Conveniently located on State St in downtown Marengo you have the convenience of having dining, night life, and quaint shops steps away from your doorstep. Minutes to a gas station/convenience store and Rt 20. Monthly rent includes Water, Parking, Scavenger, Exterior Maintenance. Tenant pays for Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 South State Street have any available units?
117 South State Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 South State Street have?
Some of 117 South State Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 South State Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 South State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marengo.
Does 117 South State Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 South State Street does offer parking.
Does 117 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 South State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 South State Street have a pool?
No, 117 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 117 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 South State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 South State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 South State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
