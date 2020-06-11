117 South State Street

Amenities

This won't last long! Amazing Rental at an even more AMAZING price. This spacious Second Floor 1 bedroom/1bath apartment offers so much for so little. Fully applicaced large kitchen with breakfast bar, coin operated laundry room down the hall, as well as a storage locker. Conveniently located on State St in downtown Marengo you have the convenience of having dining, night life, and quaint shops steps away from your doorstep. Minutes to a gas station/convenience store and Rt 20. Monthly rent includes Water, Parking, Scavenger, Exterior Maintenance. Tenant pays for Electric.