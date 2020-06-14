56 Apartments for rent in Lynwood, IL with garage

Apartment List
Lynwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bernice
1 Unit Available
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1801 East 223rd Street
1801 223rd Street, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated- awesome 3 bedroom ranch home offers a great layout with a large updated family room- bright living room with picture window offering natural light to show off all the new updates , large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, flooring

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17927 School Street
17927 School Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath newly rehabbed ranch house. 1.5 car Garage. New Stainless Steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A lot of kitchen cabinet space. The house has a deck and a fenced yard. Close to highways, schools, and shopping areas.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
24626 South Klemme Road
24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of crowds and

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2511 222nd Place
2511 222nd Place, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2511 222nd Place in Sauk Village. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
506 North Longwood Drive
506 Longwood Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1692 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 506 North Longwood Drive in Glenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southdale
1 Unit Available
2106 217th Street
2106 217th Street, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
973 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2106 217th Street in Sauk Village. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ridge Road
2722 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1437 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly rehabbed - new granite countertop brick garage with your ideas or storage. near middle school and library half block away. Large living Chamberlain door opener w/2 remotes.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2514 Apache Avenue
2514 Apache Avenue, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
Nice starter home with 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath ranch style home, with attached garage. New carpet throughout, central air. Nice spacious bedrooms. No basement. Large fenced in backyard. Located close to stores, and schools.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
718 East SIBLEY Boulevard
718 East Sibley Boulevard, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
HOUSE READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!! NEW OWNER JUST PAINTED THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, INSTALLED NEW KITCHEN COUNTER TOP AND SINK & FAUCET, PAINTED ALL THE CABINETS AND INSTALLED NEW HANDLES. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lynwood, IL

Lynwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

