Apartment List
/
IL
/
lombard
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Lombard, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lombard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
43 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,625
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
55 Yorktown Shopping Center
55 Yorktown Shopping Ctr, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1277 sqft
MOVE IN MADNES AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN... PROMOTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME..... Experience a FABULOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN. An entirely new concept in active adult 55+ apartment home living.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
331 W. St. Charles Rd, Unit 3
331 West Saint Charles Road, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Lombard RARE 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath apartment. Newly decorated, On-site laundry, Heat Included, garage parking $75 monthly. NO PETS Text or email for info and showing schedule Lombard 3 Flat.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2233 South Highland Avenue
2233 South Highland Avenue, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
885 ADDISON Avenue
885 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in convenient Cambria subdivision! Low maintenance, luxury vinyl tile throughout this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, super clean unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
60 North Columbine Avenue
60 North Columbine Avenue, Lombard, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1936 sqft
Welcome to this unique house in a large lot. Five bedrooms and three baths including a large bedroom and bath in the first floor. First floor also includes a very large living room area, kitchen and access to the deck.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1016 South Charlotte Street
1016 South Charlotte Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1025 sqft
LOOK AT THIS! SPLIT LEVEL WITH SUB-BASEMENT ALL REDONE, 3 CAR GARAGE AND ALL LAWN/YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE.
Results within 1 mile of Lombard
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
629 West Edgewood Road
629 West Edgewood Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1245 sqft
Don't miss out on this luxurious, The modern kitchen captivates , updated cabinetry, spotless granite countertops, and a gentle backsplash made of glass .

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1107 ESSEX Drive
1107 Essex Drive, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2174 sqft
Bright and spacious 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1110 Oak Hill Road
1110 Oak Hill Road, Downers Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
6260 sqft
Excellent home to quarantine yourself in! This sprawling executive home boasts over 6,200 luxurious square feet nestled on a private wooded lot. ELEVATOR for your convenience!! With 5 spacious bedrooms and 5.
Results within 5 miles of Lombard
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
28 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lombard, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lombard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lombard 1 BedroomsLombard 2 BedroomsLombard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLombard 3 BedroomsLombard Apartments under $1,400Lombard Apartments under $1500
Lombard Apartments with BalconyLombard Apartments with GarageLombard Apartments with GymLombard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLombard Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLombard Apartments with Parking
Lombard Apartments with PoolLombard Apartments with Washer-DryerLombard Dog Friendly ApartmentsLombard Furnished ApartmentsLombard Pet Friendly PlacesLombard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College