Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
504 Apartments for rent in Lincolnwood, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7248 N Kildare Ave
7248 Kildare Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
6 bedroom house in heart of Lincolnwood IL. - Property Id: 309495 You'll love it!!! Beautiful 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick house in the desirable suburb of Lincolnwood.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnwood
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
4321 W Peterson
4321 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
2724 West Lunt Ave.
2724 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
located in great neighborhood of West Rogers Park.very spacious apartments with high ceilings have it all! Everything has been completely remodeled and modernized.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
5721 North Kimball Avenue
5721 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with open layout. Lots of natural light. Exposed brick. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets. Stainless steel appliances, newer furnace, brand new A/C. Available immediately.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8110 Kenneth Avenue
8110 Kenneth Avenue, Skokie, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1600 sqft
NICELY UPDATED SOLID BRICK STEP RANCH WITH 5 BEDS (3 1st floor + 2 in basement), 3 BATHS, ATTACHED 2 car GARAGE. PRO LANDSCAPED BACK YARD WITH OVER SIZED DECK, GAZEBO, HUGE OUTSIDE HOT TUB.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6314 North Fairfield Avenue
6314 North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS VERY SPACIOUS CONDO. THIS UNIT WAS RECENTLY UPDATED AND IS READY TO MOVE IN.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6126 North Mozart Street
6126 North Mozart Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1601 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE! BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATHROOM LUXURY RENTAL BUILDING! GORGEOUS APT WITH HIGH-END FINISHES! OVER 1600 SQ FT.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
2344 W Granville Ave
2344 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3rd Floor Unit With Park Views! Hardwood Floors In Living Room/Dining Room and Kitchen, Large Bedrooms With Private View Overlooking Park.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Ridge
6234 N Sacramento Ave 1st Floor
6234 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 3Bed, 2Bath Condo Quality, In Unit Laundry, Garage - Property Id: 316357 Huge Condo Quality 3 bed, 2 bath Apartment with all the bells & whistles.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnwood
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Lakeview
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,250
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
449 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
995 sqft
3808-16 N. Sheffield is a courtyard building featuring studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom renovated apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Uptown
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,397
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Uptown
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
889 sqft
Located in an architecturally distinct walkup, 4401 N. Clark offers character and convenience in one of Chicago's most diverse neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
North Center
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,966
1367 sqft
The city is your doorstep at 2357-8 W. School, where everyday conveniences are yours to enjoy in one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Edgewater
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,198
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,492
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,411
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1085 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
27 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,732
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Lakeview
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$3,975
2400 sqft
A vintage-like community with modern updates. Apartments include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and new kitchen appliances. Near public transportation. Quiet tree-lined street. Near the farmers market and beaches.