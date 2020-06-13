/
3 bedroom apartments
314 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincolnwood, IL
6723 North Central Park Avenue
6723 North Central Park Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
Solid brick ranch home on large double lot. Move-in condition. 3 Bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your large backyard from the porch room while enjoying the cozy fireplace. Basement includes wet bar for entertaining friends and family.
3341 West Pratt Avenue
3341 West Pratt Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1369 sqft
Sunny and spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath unit available, hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows. 2 full bathrooms. Dishwasher. separate living and dining room, coin laundry, private fenced in backyard. Great layout!
6753 North Saint Louis Avenue
6753 North Saint Louis Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1369 sqft
Prime loaction ! Lincolnwood townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Good size living room with wood burning fire place, separate dinning room, main floor bedroom and 2 large bedrooms on the upper level. Finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnwood
West Ridge
6149 N Talman Ave # 1
6149 North Talman Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
LARGE 3BD/2BA in West Ridge! - Property Id: 281128 This apartment is vacant and can bee seen , in person, by appointment. Close to shops, restaurants, public transit, and parks.
North Park
5649 N Kimball
5649 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
North Center Newly Rehabbed 3 Bed 2 Bath, features grand foyer, hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, central air conditioning
7513 Kenton AVE Street
7513 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
Beautiful 2 story house, Main floor with 1 Bedroom and full upgraded Bath. Separate LR and DR. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter-tops, 2nd FL with a Master Bed, Upgraded Bathroom, and the 3rd Bed.
West Ridge
7407 North California Avenue
7407 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1430 sqft
Well Maintained Three Bedroom One and Two Half Bathroom Home. Finished Basement, Hardwood Flooring, New Central Air Conditioning, Patio, Pocket Doors, Over 1,400 Square Feet of Above Grade Living Space Plus Full Open Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnwood
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1504 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
$
Uptown
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1100 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,802
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
$
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1469 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
$
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,801
1510 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
$
Lakeview
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1200 sqft
A vintage-like community with modern updates. Apartments include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and new kitchen appliances. Near public transportation. Quiet tree-lined street. Near the farmers market and beaches.
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1303 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1285 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Uptown
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
700 sqft
This high-rise building is located in the historic Buena Park neighborhood, steps from the lakefront, Montrose Harbor, Wrigley Field and multiple CTA stops.
$
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1391 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,071
1485 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
$
Uptown
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
889 sqft
Located in an architecturally distinct walkup, 4401 N. Clark offers character and convenience in one of Chicago's most diverse neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Lakeview
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1708 sqft
3808-16 N. Sheffield is a courtyard building featuring studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom renovated apartments.
Lakeview
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3417 N. Janssen is managed by ICM Properties Inc.This building offers 2 to 4 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 900 to 1200 sq.ft. - building is located very close to El tracks, tenants must be OK with some background noise.
Lakeview
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1303 sqft
Belle Plaine near Ashland - laundry room in building - hardwood floors - tree lined street - 3 block walk to cta 'L' train - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Call
Lakeview
3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1265 sqft
GREAT WRIGLEYVILLE LOCATION that is close to Wrigley Field, nightlife, shopping & gym. Close to El.