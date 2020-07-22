Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

155 Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lemont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
339 Front Street
339 Front Street, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1890 sqft
Front Street Lofts of Lemont. You will fall in love with your picturesque southern view of downtown Lemont and canal. This almost 2,000 square foot 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
908 East Street
908 East St, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Newer construction Townhouse near downtown Lemont, in a tranquil and calm neighborhood, walk to schools, churches, and downtown lemont.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
354 River Street
354 River Road, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1749 sqft
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated.
Results within 5 miles of Lemont
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
92 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,318
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,423
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
$
16 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$850
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
481 Bloomfield Drive
481 Bloomfield Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2058 sqft
Spacious two story single family home with four bedrooms and two and 1/2 baths - Freshly painted - Never appliances -

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6412 Powell Street
6412 Powell Street, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch Rental home in desirable Downers Grove. Great location steps to Kingsley Elementary school & South HS.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14150 Sheffield Drive
14150 Shefiield Drive, Homer Glen, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1929 sqft
Spacious lofted penthouse condo in desired Homer Glen! This 2 bed 2 bath top floor condo is in pristine condition and ready for an occupant. Private balcony offer beautiful views! building offers garage parking and elevator.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
270 SIOUX Drive
270 Sioux Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1247 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED "JOLIET" MODEL. THIS RAISED RANCH-STYLE TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKS THE POND. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND ALL APPLIANCES. L-SHAPED LIVING / DINING ROOMS, RAISED PANEL DOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
308 Janes Avenue
308 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1685 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 308 Janes Avenue in Bolingbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
48 West 66th Street
48 West 66th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & FRESHLY PAINTED AND MOVE IN READY 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN A SECURE BLDG.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5733 Fairmount Avenue
5733 Fairmount Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2174 sqft
Available now! Great curb appeal...

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1441 CONCORD Drive
1441 Concord Drive, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1441 CONCORD Drive in Downers Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6340 AMERICANA Drive
6340 Americana Drive, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6887 Fieldstone Drive
6887 Fieldstone Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4893 sqft
This beautiful suburban home with 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms is the perfect place to create memories.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lemont, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lemont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

