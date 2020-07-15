All apartments in Lemont
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1016 Warner

1016 Warner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Warner Avenue, Lemont, IL 60439

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
updated 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 3 car garage in Lemont - Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout new granite countertops, finished basement, fenced yard and 3 car garage.

(RLNE5914019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Warner have any available units?
1016 Warner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemont, IL.
What amenities does 1016 Warner have?
Some of 1016 Warner's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Warner currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Warner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Warner pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Warner is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Warner offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Warner offers parking.
Does 1016 Warner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Warner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Warner have a pool?
No, 1016 Warner does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Warner have accessible units?
No, 1016 Warner does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Warner have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Warner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Warner have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Warner does not have units with air conditioning.
