Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom Duplex in Lebanon, 24 x 16 Living Room, 16 x 10 Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher, 15 x 12 Main Floor Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and 11 x 5 Bathroom, Second Floor Provides 16 x 12 Second Bedroom, 13 x 11 Third Bedroom and Second Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Available, One Car Attached Garage, Available 06/15/2020.