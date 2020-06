Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW RANCH HOME FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! New Construction - Be the 1st Occupant in this open floor plan, beautifully decorated ranch home. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances. Onsite park & located across from scenic Deep Lake and all it has to offer. Close to shopping & Gurnee Mills. Non-smoking only.