lake villa
Last updated June 13 2020
47 Apartments for rent in Lake Villa, IL
72 Juniper Way
72 Juniper Way, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
This beautiful, spacious ranch home is located on a quiet street in lovely Pineview Estates.
16 Lake Vista Court
16 Lake Vista Circle, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1985 sqft
BRAND NEW RANCH HOME FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! New Construction - Be the 1st Occupant in this open floor plan, beautifully decorated ranch home. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Villa
38422 North Columbia Bay Road
38422 North Columbia Bay Road, Fox Lake Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3700 sqft
3,700 square feet of luxury living. 3 level home.
25696 West Raska Lane
25696 West Raska Lane, Fox Lake Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets on your Deck in this fenced, secluded community. Access to Chain of Lakes. Large Eat-In kitchen with newly Refinished Cabinets and sliders to Roomy Deck. This 3 bedroom home has New Windows Throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Villa
25420 W Golfview Ave
25420 Golfview Avenue, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom House with Chain O Lakes Access! - Property Id: 297904 OPEN CONCEPT FIRST FLOOR WITH KITCHEN, DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM AND BATH 1ST FLOOR IN THIS GREAT STARTER HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND .
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2994 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.
102 Beachview Drive
102 West Beachview Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1776 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.
453 Teal Court
453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2369 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 453 Teal Court in Grayslake. View photos, descriptions and more!
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring
111 Woodland Drive
111 West Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL! SPACIOUS, BRIGHT RANCH WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. PERFECT CONDITION. NEUTRAL DECOR. LARGE KITCHEN W/EAT-IN AREA.
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.
914 Hillside Avenue
914 Hillside Avenue, Antioch, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
DOWNTOWN ANTIOCH! WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA. Almost every thing location AND END UNIT This TH OFFERS a 2 Bedroom Plus one full bath and one half bath. Large Living Room with Plenty of Sun Light.
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Fantastic & Private Wooded END Unit Townhouse w/ vaulted ceilings. Located in desirable Tree House in The Woods. Private entrance. Two Story 3BED, 2BTH w/ Whirlpool, loft area, 2 Balconies within the trees for privacy.
36686 North Stanton Point Road
36686 Stanton Point Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
500 sqft
1st Floor rental - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit. Nice size living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. washer/dryer in the basement. Water is paid by owner. Gas and electric paid by tenant.
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
828 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 Bonnie Brook Lane in Round Lake Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
283 Lionel Drive - 1
283 Lionel Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
Available for rent is a newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse at Lake Street Square in Grayslake. The clean and amazing AMHERST model offers 1,764 sq feet of living space with dark Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting.
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lake Villa, the median rent is $955 for a studio, $1,109 for a 1-bedroom, $1,305 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,669 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lake Villa, check out our monthly Lake Villa Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Villa area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Villa from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
