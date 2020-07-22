Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Lake in the Hills, IL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake in the Hills means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider ...

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lake in the Hills
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
30 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Turnberry
7515 Inverway Drive
7515 Inverway, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
4435 sqft
IMPECCABLE CUSTOM ALL BRICK FABULOUS HOME IN TURNBERRY ON PICTURESQUE LANDSCAPED CORNER LOT WITH EXTRA WIDE CIRCULAR DRIVE. THE HOME GRACIOUSLY WELCOMES YOU INTO THE 2 STORY FOYER.
Results within 5 miles of Lake in the Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
39 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
12950 Meadow View Court
12950 Meadow View Court, Huntley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1510 sqft
HURRY DON'T WAIT, START LIVING IN THIS BEAUTIFUL RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY! FANTASTIC 2ND FLOOR END UNIT IN DEL WEBB'S ONLY ELEVATOR CONDO BUILDING WITH INDOOR PARKING.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Highlands of Algonquin-Golf View Estates
1607 Glengarry Court
1607 Glengarry Court, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1649 sqft
Spacious unit overlooking Golf Course in back and tennis court in front clean and ready to go....3 big bedrooms 2 baths, Vaulted ceiling in spacious LR/DR area. Newer windows and HVAC system Common outdoor pool area, Big space
Results within 10 miles of Lake in the Hills
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
39 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,207
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
68 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
27 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2444 Alison Avenue
2444 Alison Ave, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
BRAND NEW never been lived in beautiful tri-level townhome for rent. This great unit offers 1,756 square feet of light and bright living space. Premium location facing a spacious open area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1604 Windward Drive
1604 Windward Drive, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1728 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Cambridge Lakes Community! Large main floor with updated dark flooring throughout. Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances and pantry. Sliding glass door leads to balcony.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Bull Valley Golf Club
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
8050 sqft
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story
City Guide for Lake in the Hills, IL

Get your outdoor fix in Lake in the Hills, Illinois: Home to thirteen parks and recreational areas, and site of the "Summer Sunset Fest" held Labor Day weekend.

Located less than 50 miles from Chicago and a suburb of that city, Lake in the Hills’ residential growth rocketed during the 1990s, going from 12,000 to 30,000 very quickly. The typical weather is hot, wet summers and cold, wet winters. Cost of living is approximately 11 percent above the national average, and renters can expect to pay more for apartments for rent than in other towns, but combo of proximity to The Windy City and surrounding idyllic beauty more than compensates for the price hike. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lake in the Hills, IL

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake in the Hills means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake in the Hills could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

