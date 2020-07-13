/
apartments with pool
80 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
27 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
50 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
381 North Valley Road
381 North Valley Road, Barrington, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3140 sqft
Charming home in the heart of Fox Point! Dramatic 2 story Entry with open staircase plus hardwood flooring throughout this home! 1st floor Master suite with private bath. Spacious Living Room and separate Dining Room.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
16 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
26 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1471 North Winslowe Drive
1471 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Nice, clean, freshly painted and well maintained 2nd floor unit overlooking pretty views of the courtyard. Has newer light fixtures, dishwasher, granite countertops in the kitchen and laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6 Villa Verde Drive
6 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!!Unit features remodeled bath, updated kitchen with nice appliances, new hardwood style pergo floor in living and dining room. New glass patio door and bedroom window. Relax on the balcony or enjoy the swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Place
1 Renaissance Place, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained Complex features Resort style living in this bright updated unit, Newer laminate wood flooring, newer windows, open kitchen for extra style, bedroom features walk in closet, ceramic tile bath, beautiful view of the pool from
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2 VILLA VERDE Drive
2 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
775 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 1 BEDROOM WITH BALCONY. WILL BE COMPLETELY REMODELED: NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER, APPLIANCES, BATHROOM, WOOD LIKE LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE.
Results within 10 miles of Deer Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,336
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,732
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
45 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
18 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
