69 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, IL with pools

Bartlett: Home of the largest traditional mandir, a type of Hindu temple, in the United States.

The rural village of Bartlett is less than 35 miles west of Chicago, but it feels more like a million miles. One is a roaring professional town, while the other is a pleasant, slightly quirky little village with a mixture of agriculture and industry. Bartlett is a picture perfect example of an idyllic Midwestern town, with local business, ballfields and families with two kids and a dog. It is warm, welcoming and slightly old-fashioned -- a place where the entire community comes out to the Heritage Days Fair every year. It has one foot solidly in its past, but is always developing and looking to the future, which has made it a destination city for folks who want to work and play in Chicago, but also want a somewhat rural setting. See more