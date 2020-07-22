Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, IL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Bartlett means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
$
11 Units Available
Bartlett Lakes
562 Deere Park Cir #106, Bartlett, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
758 sqft
Enjoy nature while still enjoying the conveniences of city living. Bartlett Lakes Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes with amenities that are tailored to meet your needs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1540 Trenton Lane
1540 Trenton Lane, Bartlett, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2494 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Fairfax Subdivision! Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, First Floor Den, Finished Basement, 3 car Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Master Bedroom with Luxury Bath! Island in Kitchen with SS Appliances! First Floor Laundry! More
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
$
10 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
40 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
11 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
40 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,214
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
39 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,207
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,105
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1365 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,041
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
27 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1375 Rebecca Lane
1375 Rebecca Dr, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Desirable "Moonlake" Subdivision Spacious Bright 1 Br Unit Ready To Move In, 2 A/C Units Laundry & Storage Locker On Same Floor Well Maintained Complex Offers Elevator Lovely Lobby With Security Cameras Outdoor Pool Tennis Court & Club House Heat &

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1880 BONNIE Lane
1880 Bonnie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
FRESH NEUTRAL PLUSH CARPET & RECENT NEUTRAL PAINT. LARGE CLOSETS. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND GAS RANGE. NO BALCONY, BUT VERY NICE POOL/CLUBHOUSE. PLENTY OF PARKING.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
107 GLENGARRY Drive
107 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM WITH PATIO FACING GREEN AREA. NEWER KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN MICROWAVE. UPDATED BATHROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. CLOSE TO STRATFORD MALL AND RESTAURANTS.
Results within 10 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
83 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$890
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
14 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
20 Units Available
Cantera
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
135 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,010
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1035 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
5 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
City Guide for Bartlett, IL

Bartlett: Home of the largest traditional mandir, a type of Hindu temple, in the United States.

The rural village of Bartlett is less than 35 miles west of Chicago, but it feels more like a million miles. One is a roaring professional town, while the other is a pleasant, slightly quirky little village with a mixture of agriculture and industry. Bartlett is a picture perfect example of an idyllic Midwestern town, with local business, ballfields and families with two kids and a dog. It is warm, welcoming and slightly old-fashioned -- a place where the entire community comes out to the Heritage Days Fair every year. It has one foot solidly in its past, but is always developing and looking to the future, which has made it a destination city for folks who want to work and play in Chicago, but also want a somewhat rural setting. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Bartlett, IL

Finding apartments with a pool in Bartlett means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Bartlett could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

