Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms. New Wood Laminate Floors on the Main Floor & New Carpet throughout the 2nd Floor. Close to shopping, Restaurants, Golf Course and Major Roadways. Crystal Lake Schools!