Knollwood, IL
707 Smith Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

707 Smith Ave

707 Smith Avenue · (708) 770-6331
Location

707 Smith Avenue, Knollwood, IL 60044

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated Single Family House - Property Id: 286051

Fully renovated single family home with today's modern finishes in the highly coveted neighborhood of Knollwood in Lake Bluff. The house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a freestanding counter, and pantry. The family room features a gas fireplace that opens up to the back yard through sliding glass doors. The living room is well lit with natural light. Attached heated single car garage, unfinished basement, and large backyard are additional perks. Washer and dryer are included.

In-person walk throughs are available via appointment. Come take a look at the modern finishes and be the first to enjoy the remodeled home!

Snow removal, lawn care, and garbage service is included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water, etc).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286051
Property Id 286051

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Smith Ave have any available units?
707 Smith Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 707 Smith Ave have?
Some of 707 Smith Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Smith Ave currently offering any rent specials?
707 Smith Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Smith Ave pet-friendly?
No, 707 Smith Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knollwood.
Does 707 Smith Ave offer parking?
Yes, 707 Smith Ave offers parking.
Does 707 Smith Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Smith Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Smith Ave have a pool?
No, 707 Smith Ave does not have a pool.
Does 707 Smith Ave have accessible units?
No, 707 Smith Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Smith Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Smith Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Smith Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Smith Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
