707 Smith Ave

Renovated Single Family House - Property Id: 286051



Fully renovated single family home with today's modern finishes in the highly coveted neighborhood of Knollwood in Lake Bluff. The house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a freestanding counter, and pantry. The family room features a gas fireplace that opens up to the back yard through sliding glass doors. The living room is well lit with natural light. Attached heated single car garage, unfinished basement, and large backyard are additional perks. Washer and dryer are included.



In-person walk throughs are available via appointment. Come take a look at the modern finishes and be the first to enjoy the remodeled home!



Snow removal, lawn care, and garbage service is included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water, etc).

No Pets Allowed



