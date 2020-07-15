27 Studio Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL

/
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue
700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
Available 09/01/20 HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869 Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 07
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357 Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,095
510 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Vintage Studio in Downtown Highland Park! - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Woods
3330 Skokie Valley Rd - 102
3330 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$2,100
1463 sqft
Prime Class A office and retail space on busy Skokie Highway High Visibility to over 65,000 Vehicles Per Day Offie / Medical / Retail space 24/7 Access Ample Parking: 70 Surface Spaces The property has tremendous visibility to the 90,000 + cars
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
716 Central Ave
716 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,195
Studio in Highland Park - Property Id: 273822 Welcome to Central Avenue! Type: Studio Available: NOW Lots of sunlight, Hardwood floors, Heat: Not Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300,
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
28 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,684
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
Last updated February 19 at 07:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A4
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
Unit A4 Available 08/01/20 Glencoe - Updated Studio on Ground Floor - Property Id: 310598 Glencoe - Updated Studio on Ground Floor Glencoe - Studio on the ground floor.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 580 Bank Lane in Lake Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Highland Park
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,805
567 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,720
634 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,613
597 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
Last updated June 26 at 03:48 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,255
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 26 at 03:47 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
13 Units Available
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
Last updated June 16 at 05:55 PM
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,125
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
Verified
Last updated June 26 at 03:45 AM
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Verified
Last updated June 16 at 05:59 PM
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$895
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
