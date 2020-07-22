Apartment List
/
IL
/
harwood heights
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Harwood Heights, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Harwood Heights offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday aftern... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Harwood Heights
4811 North Olcott Avenue
4811 Olcott Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1226 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condominium inside The Clock Tower Pointe of Harwood Heights with solid oak hardwood floors throughout the unit!! Solid oak 6 panel doors, crown molding and trimming as well!! Marble countertops throughout the unit!!
Results within 1 mile of Harwood Heights

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
6031 W Lawrence Ave B
6031 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 6031 W Lawrence - Property Id: 153079 Garden apartment available in a great location, which includes 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living and dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5132 N Monterey Ave
5132 North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Norridge House - Property Id: 319312 1 story house with Garage central air dishwasher,washer & dryer in unit,yard hardwood floors Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5162 N Moreland Ave
5162 North Moreland Avenue, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Norridge House - Property Id: 320041 Spacious 3 bedroom on a quiet street,near expressway,nice yard new appliances,dishwasher ,central air ,deck ,newly painted ,washer dryer is new,hardwood floor garage parking space Apply

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5151 North Monterey Ave.
5151 North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Harwood Heights
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
25 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1021 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
$
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,658
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,649
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,518
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Irving Park
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
845 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10 PM
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4208 N Milwaukee Ave 2R
4208 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,175
Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 Large Dog Friendly Studio - Property Id: 325476 Fresh New Rehab Large Studio with Skylights, in-unit Washer/Dryer, Eat-In Kitchen, and Central HVAC. Located in the Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4206 N Milwaukee Ave 2N
4206 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 Great Newly Renovated 2BR - Property Id: 325473 Fresh New Rehab Large 2 Bedroom with Skylights, in-unit Washer/Dryer, Central HVAC, and Closets! Located in the Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
4200 W Irving Park Rd
4200 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great Old Irving Location - Property Id: 324448 Top floor of 2 Flat ,over a vacant store front,with pvt roof top deck,unit has,central air ,dishwasher,deck,washer & dryer in unit ,prk Aval close to metra ,expressway,blue ,walk

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
3931 N Kostner Ave 1S
3931 North Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3bd/1ba or 2bd+office in Old Irving Park! - Property Id: 323719 Photos of similar unit in the building, ask for video! -laundry in-unit -dishwasher -central air Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
4956 N Saint Louis Ave 1
4956 North Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2BR / 1BA - Property Id: 320973 This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment is in a beautiful vintage style building! Blocks from Kimball Brown Line yet located on a Quiet Tree-Lined Street. Located Adjacent to riverfront.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Hermosa
4356 W Drummond G
4356 W Drummond Pl, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed in Belmont Gardens - Property Id: 321922 Make your new home in the quiet and comfortable Hermosa neighborhood opposite popular Kelvyn Park with eight acres of green space, sports fields, and fitness

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Hermosa
2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f
2441 North Kildare Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Gut Rehab! Must See Two Bedroom! - Property Id: 307262 Beautiful brand new gut rehab on this 2 bedroom unit featuring granite counter-tops, SS appliances including dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC,

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
4735 N Drake Ave # 1
4735 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 08/01/20 AMAZING 3 BED / 1 BATH W/ HARDWOOD & W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 318601 Completely GUTTED, REDESIGNED and RENOVATED with modern contemporary style 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS + 1 good size bedroom or can be an office / 1 bath legal

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
4739 N Lowell Ave 1
4739 North Lowell Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Unit 1 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, large covered deck - Property Id: 321934 Come check out this charming, two-bedroom, one bathroom first-floor apartment in a classic Chicago brick 2 flat in the heart of Mayfair, walking distance to
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Harwood Heights, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Harwood Heights offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Harwood Heights. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Harwood Heights can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Harwood Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHarwood Heights Apartments with GaragesHarwood Heights Apartments with Parking
Harwood Heights Apartments with PoolsHarwood Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Harwood Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarwood Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, IL
Norridge, ILBerwyn, ILDarien, ILStreamwood, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILForest Park, ILRiverdale, ILClarendon Hills, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILMundelein, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College