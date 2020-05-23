All apartments in Harvard
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:57 AM

108 West Brink Street

108 W Brink St · (815) 260-8218
Location

108 W Brink St, Harvard, IL 60033

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112-6 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Enjoy new carpeting and flooring, Central A/C and Heat. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Beautiful grounds in country-like setting, private balconies. A river runs through it. Plenty of parking for residents and guests! Enjoy small town living - yet just a few blocks from downtown Harvard, Metra station, shops, cafe's, farmer's market. School Bus stops in our property. 24/7 Attentive management assures the best service and a great place to live and plenty of parking for guests. Rent includes water and sanitation -Owner pays water, trash, sewer, snow removal. Leaving you with only electric to pay. 2 On site laundry facilities, close to trains, shopping, schools. Apply Today - MOVE IN DATE JULY 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

