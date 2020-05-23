108 West Brink Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home! Enjoy new carpeting and flooring, Central A/C and Heat. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Beautiful grounds in country-like setting, private balconies. A river runs through it. Plenty of parking for residents and guests! Enjoy small town living - yet just a few blocks from downtown Harvard, Metra station, shops, cafe's, farmer's market. School Bus stops in our property. 24/7 Attentive management assures the best service and a great place to live and plenty of parking for guests. Rent includes water and sanitation -Owner pays water, trash, sewer, snow removal. Leaving you with only electric to pay. 2 On site laundry facilities, close to trains, shopping, schools. Apply Today - MOVE IN DATE JULY 1ST.