/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampshire, IL
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
210 White Oak Street
210 White Oak Street, Hampshire, IL
Large 4 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in desirable White Oak Ponds...
Results within 1 mile of Hampshire
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1333 Cape Cod Lane
1333 Cape Cod Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1847 sqft
Enjoy Cambridge Lakes lifestyle-Clubhouse, pools, parks, bike trails, baseball parks, exercise room & more-upgraded duplex. Excellent interior location. Upgrades include country kitchen, 6-panel oak doors and cabinets, upgraded flooring & more.
Results within 5 miles of Hampshire
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1982 Diamond Head Trail
1982 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Great rental opportunity in sought after Cambridge Lakes! 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bath Newer Duplex. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Large living & family rooms. First floor laundry/mud room, attached 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
176 Goldenrod Drive
176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1758 sqft
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room.
Results within 10 miles of Hampshire
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winding Creek of Algonquin
1 Unit Available
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
2708 Bay View Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
369 Evergreen Circle
369 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
You'll love the closet organizer's here. Master bath has seperate shower, clean unit, 6 panel doors, cherry kitchen cabinets, appliances. water is included in rent..
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Shores of Covington Lakes
1 Unit Available
11230 Balmoral Drive
11230 Balmoral Drive, Huntley, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3115 sqft
Bright and airy two story! Spacious kitchen with double ovens, Brazilian cherry cabinets and granite counters; first floor laundry room; dual stair case to second floor. Large family room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded carpet throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2649 Carrington Drive
2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee, IL
**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hunters West
1 Unit Available
1640 Quail Way
1640 Quail Way, Crystal Lake, IL
Move right into this stunning, updated home in Crystal Lake.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
880 Dietz Street
880 Deitz Street, Marengo, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Immaculate rental home has all you could want! Lovely hardwood floors throughout majority of floors which include large living/dining room with woodburning fireplace that is flanked by built in bookcases.