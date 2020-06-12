Apartment List
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampshire, IL

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
509 South State Street
509 South State Street, Hampshire, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
BRIGHT, CLEAN, 2 TWO BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT * GREAT IN TOWN LOCATION * NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN, W/DISHWASHER * ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS * BIG ROOM SIZES OFFER LARGE CLOSETS * PLENTY OF STORAGE AVAILABLE IN MAIN HALLWAY OUTSIDE OF THE UNIT
Results within 5 miles of Hampshire

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1675 Sandcastle Lane
1675 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room...
Results within 10 miles of Hampshire
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
226 Stiles Street
226 Stiles Street, Genoa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Genoa - Newer vinyl siding, gutters roof and windows - Huge living room open to the dining area - Country kitchen offers table space too! Partial basement for storage - brand new carpeting in Living and

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Northstar
1 Unit Available
122 Polaris Drive
122 Polaris Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1389 sqft
Wonderful, well maintained Townhome! Great end-unit with attached garage. Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Dining Room with Slider leading to Patio and Yard. Eat-in Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and Corrian counters.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Spring Lake Farms South
1 Unit Available
540 WEDGEWOOD Circle
540 Wedgewood Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
PRISTINE 2 STORY DUPLEX ACROSS FROM SERENE POND! FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT. NEUTRAL DECOR. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, 2 CAR GARAGE, AND WALK IN CLOSET. NATURE TRAIL IN REAR OF HOME, POND ADJACENT.

Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
Princeton Crossing
1 Unit Available
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.

