/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampshire, IL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
509 South State Street
509 South State Street, Hampshire, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
BRIGHT, CLEAN, 2 TWO BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT * GREAT IN TOWN LOCATION * NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN, W/DISHWASHER * ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS * BIG ROOM SIZES OFFER LARGE CLOSETS * PLENTY OF STORAGE AVAILABLE IN MAIN HALLWAY OUTSIDE OF THE UNIT
Results within 5 miles of Hampshire
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1675 Sandcastle Lane
1675 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room...
Results within 10 miles of Hampshire
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
226 Stiles Street
226 Stiles Street, Genoa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Genoa - Newer vinyl siding, gutters roof and windows - Huge living room open to the dining area - Country kitchen offers table space too! Partial basement for storage - brand new carpeting in Living and
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Northstar
1 Unit Available
122 Polaris Drive
122 Polaris Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1389 sqft
Wonderful, well maintained Townhome! Great end-unit with attached garage. Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Dining Room with Slider leading to Patio and Yard. Eat-in Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and Corrian counters.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Spring Lake Farms South
1 Unit Available
540 WEDGEWOOD Circle
540 Wedgewood Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
PRISTINE 2 STORY DUPLEX ACROSS FROM SERENE POND! FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT. NEUTRAL DECOR. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, 2 CAR GARAGE, AND WALK IN CLOSET. NATURE TRAIL IN REAR OF HOME, POND ADJACENT.
1 of 1
Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
Princeton Crossing
1 Unit Available
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.