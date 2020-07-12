Apartment List
/
IL
/
gurnee
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Gurnee, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gurnee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
51 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
746 Chandler Road
746 Chandler Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
746 Chandler Road Available 08/05/20 Heather Ridge 2 Bedroom 2 Bath!!!! - Cute two bedroom, two bath, plus loft condo in fun Heather Ridge. Enjoy, golfing, swimming, fitness trails and much more! This property is available will be available 8/5/20.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Steeple Pointe
2199 Cardinal Court
2199 Cardinal Court, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3461 sqft
SPECTACULAR HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH 4 BED, 3.1 BATHS, PRIVATE OFFICE, LOFT AREA, GUEST SUITE WITH PRIVATE BATH, FULL ENGLISH BASEMENT, AND 3-CAR HEATED GARAGE.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1513 Queen Ann Lane
1513 Queen Ann Lane, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Largest Unit in highly desirable Victorian Village. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Finished Walk-Out basement. Hardwood Floors Throughout First Floor. Beautiful First Floor Master Suite with Private Luxury Bath and Walk-in Closet.
Results within 1 mile of Gurnee
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$953
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1080 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1205 North Frolic Ave
1205 North Frolic Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large and open 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is coming available in this desirable community where apartments rarely come available.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Links at Midlane
2683 North Augusta Drive
2683 North Augusta Drive, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1742 sqft
Welcome home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Continental Village
4219 BRENTWOOD Lane
4219 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1476 sqft
DESIRABLE TOWN HOME IN GURNEE SCHOOL DISTRICT. RARE FIND IN A DESIRABLE LOCATION. GREAT UNIT BACKING TO WETLANDS. 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME BACKING UP TO A HUGE YARD WITH NATURE VIEWS. VERY SPACIOUS AND NICE LAYOUT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
17128 Cunningham Court
17128 West Cunningham Court, Gages Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1656 sqft
17128 Cunningham Court Available 07/23/20 3 Bedroom Condo with Updated Kitchen - Freshly painted end unit condo with many updates in process including white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, ss appliances, and new light fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Gurnee
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$760
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
26 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
707 Smith Ave
707 Smith Avenue, Knollwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Renovated Single Family House - Property Id: 286051 Fully renovated single family home with today's modern finishes in the highly coveted neighborhood of Knollwood in Lake Bluff. The house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
519 South Elmwood Avenue
519 South Elmwood Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
792 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
City Guide for Gurnee, IL

What does Gurnee have going for it? Aside from an amazing-to-pronounce name, it's home to a little theme park called Six Flags Great America. Ever heard of it?

Conveniently located halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago, just west of Waukegan, Gurnee is an attractive location for renters looking to have a choice of multiple cities to commute to. Gurnee draws quite a bit of business in through tourists attractions, but has plenty to do for year-round residents as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gurnee, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gurnee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Gurnee 1 BedroomsGurnee 2 BedroomsGurnee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGurnee 3 BedroomsGurnee Apartments with Balcony
Gurnee Apartments with GarageGurnee Apartments with GymGurnee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGurnee Apartments with ParkingGurnee Apartments with Pool
Gurnee Apartments with Washer-DryerGurnee Cheap PlacesGurnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsGurnee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, IL
Deerfield, ILOak Creek, WIWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College