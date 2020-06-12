/
3 bedroom apartments
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grayslake, IL
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.
453 Teal Court
453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring
283 Lionel Drive - 1
283 Lionel Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
Available for rent is a newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse at Lake Street Square in Grayslake. The clean and amazing AMHERST model offers 1,764 sq feet of living space with dark Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting.
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.
18415 West Grand Drive
18415 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
Awesome, updated- 4 bedroom, 1. 5 bath home ready for move in ! NEw updates include new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances, disposal.
1538 Lakeridge Court
1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2475 sqft
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft.
102 Beachview Drive
102 West Beachview Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.
632 Diamond Pointe Dr
632 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Diamond Pointe - Property Id: 113937 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Finished basement (used as bedroom or office) with walkout to patio. Large balcony and patio. New carpet in master bedroom, newer carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Kitchen island.
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as :
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Green Tree
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.
The Pines
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.
Blueberry Hill
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.
111 Woodland Drive
111 West Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
BEAUTIFUL! SPACIOUS, BRIGHT RANCH WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. PERFECT CONDITION. NEUTRAL DECOR. LARGE KITCHEN W/EAT-IN AREA.
132 FINSTAD Drive
132 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
