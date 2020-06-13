Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glen Carbon, IL

Finding an apartment in Glen Carbon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
39 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 06/26/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Carbon

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Briar Rdg
123 Briar Rdg, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 level 3 bedroom (3rd bedroom is in the finished basement), 3 bathroom villa with a 2 car garage. Features include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in closets, jetted tub, fireplace and sunroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Carbon
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Dorset Ct
12 Dorset Court, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2321 Tramore
2321 Tramore, Madison County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/16/20 VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/15 TWO BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Klein
825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1902 N Keebler Ave Apt B
1902 N Keebler Ave, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1902 Keebler Ave Apt B Available 06/26/20 KEEBLER CROSSING APARTMENT 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level unit with washer/dryer hookups. PET POLICY: 1 pet- $300 refundable pet deposit required with an additional $30 a month rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. Units are internet and cable ready. Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 Skyline View Dr
211 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$690
900 sqft
211 Skyline Available 06/26/20 UPPER LEVEL UNIT AVAILABLE!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit w/ 1 car carport! Unit has washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, stove, and a dishwasher for $690 a month. Trash pickup is included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
286 Skyline View Dr
286 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
286 Skyline View Dr. Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse on Skyline View Drive. Unit has washer/dryer hook-ups, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher for $700/month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS Main Level- Entrance into large living room, kitchen and dining area combined, & sliding patio doors which leads to deck or patio, master bedroom has huge (9.3 x 6.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Carbon
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glen Carbon, IL

Finding an apartment in Glen Carbon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

