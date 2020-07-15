All apartments in Glen Carbon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1344 Village Circle Dr

1344 Village Circle Dr · (618) 346-7878
Location

1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1295 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW

NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

Main level-Living room with vinyl hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile floors, sliding glass door leading to large patio that backs up to woods and bike trail, laundry room with tile flooring and storage (great for bikes), 1/2 bath and access to 2 car garage.

Upper level: Two bedrooms with vinyl hardwood flooring, linen closet and full bathroom. Master bedroom has a walk in closet.

NO PETS

One Year Lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4659335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Village Circle Dr have any available units?
1344 Village Circle Dr has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1344 Village Circle Dr have?
Some of 1344 Village Circle Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Village Circle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Village Circle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Village Circle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1344 Village Circle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Carbon.
Does 1344 Village Circle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Village Circle Dr offers parking.
Does 1344 Village Circle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Village Circle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Village Circle Dr have a pool?
No, 1344 Village Circle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Village Circle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1344 Village Circle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Village Circle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Village Circle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Village Circle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1344 Village Circle Dr has units with air conditioning.
