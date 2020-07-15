1344 Village Circle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW



NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.



Main level-Living room with vinyl hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile floors, sliding glass door leading to large patio that backs up to woods and bike trail, laundry room with tile flooring and storage (great for bikes), 1/2 bath and access to 2 car garage.



Upper level: Two bedrooms with vinyl hardwood flooring, linen closet and full bathroom. Master bedroom has a walk in closet.



NO PETS



One Year Lease



(RLNE4659335)