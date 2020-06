Amenities

Spacious 2nd floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo and balcony. Water and garbage collection are included in the rent; Basketball, volley ball, storage and more. Walk to Gages Lake, minutes to Gurnee Mills mall, shopping, restaurants and highway. As shown in the pictures, the current tenants are still iiving there and preparing to move. The showing can be arranged.