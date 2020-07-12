103 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, IL with parking
Franklin Park, Illinois, is the "little engine that could" -- a small village in Cook County with barely enough land to start, had its sights set high in the clouds -- now it's the fourth largest industrial area in Illinois.Franklin Park has a population that has grown to more than 18,000, per 2010 U.S. Census data, since its humble start. It's an industrial powerhouse contributing significantly to the area's economic rise as residents indulge in a relatively low unemployment atmosphere. What...
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.