Apartment List
/
IL
/
franklin park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated January 30 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10300 Front Avenue
10300 Front Street, Franklin Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1050 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in Franklin Park. This unit has good sized bedrooms, plenty closet space and balcony. Also conveniently located steps from the Mannheim Metra stop.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Park

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9620 Ivanhoe Ct
9620 Ivanhoe Ave, Schiller Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
1BED IN SCHILLER PARK AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 213813 RENOVATED APARTMENT IN SCHILLER PARK AVAILABLE NOW. Heating and water included/ 1 parking spot and cooking gas. Great apartment in a great location. Close to O hare / Expressway . Garden.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 25th Ave
3820 25th Avenue, Schiller Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 bed in Schiller Park - Property Id: 170676 Renovated 2 bed 1 bath in Schiller Park. Garden unit . Beautiful, just renovated. Brand new kitchen with new appliances. New bath. Great closet space. Heat, water, parking included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4001 Prairie Avenue
4001 Prairie Avenue, Schiller Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1bath + office/bonus room garden apartment located on a quiet residential street. Enjoy a large, fully fenced yard with a picnic area, secure entrance with 24 hour security surveillance and coin laundry in the building.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
22 KING ARTHUR Court
22 North King Arthur Court, Northlake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A NICELY KEPT UNIT FEATURING KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, LIVING RM WITH VIEW TO COURTYARD. 1st FL BR OPENS TO BACK EXTERIOR AND GREAT CLOSET SPACE. PARKING SPOT RIGHT OUTSIDE THE DOOR. LIVING RM WITH WIDE STAIRS DOWN TO FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3824 25TH STREET 25TH STREET
3824 25th Ave, Schiller Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 BED IN SCHILLER PARK AVAILABLE NOW - GARDEN - Property Id: 165819 2 BED 1 BATH APT AVAILABLE Now IN SCHILLER PARK GARDEN UNIT EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE HEATED FLOORS / HEAT INCLUDED COOKING GAS/ PARKING/ WATER INCLUDED SORRY, NO DOGS.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
84 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,400
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
South Maywood
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Edison Park
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 4 at 12:18am
Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.
City Guide for Franklin Park, IL

Franklin Park, Illinois, is the "little engine that could" -- a small village in Cook County with barely enough land to start, had its sights set high in the clouds -- now it's the fourth largest industrial area in Illinois.Franklin Park has a population that has grown to more than 18,000, per 2010 U.S. Census data, since its humble start. It's an industrial powerhouse contributing significantly to the area's economic rise as residents indulge in a relatively low unemployment atmosphere. What...

Having trouble with Craigslist Franklin Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin Park, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

