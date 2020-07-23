Apartment List
/
IL
/
fox lake
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM

18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL

2 bedroom apartments in Fox Lake are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apa... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.
Results within 1 mile of Fox Lake

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
27844 West GRASS LAKE Road
27844 Grass Lake Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
ALL BRICK RANCH ON A HUGE LOT WITH WATER RIGHTS/CHANNEL ACCESS. ATTACHED SUN-ROOM,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN,LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE,PARTIAL BASEMENT, AND A VERY LARGE (WITH CONCRETE FLOOR) CRAWL SPACE FOR GREAT STORAGE. ENORMOUS 4 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Fox Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/8! ** $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE / $1300. FOR 1 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. CONVENIENT 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1993 Apache Trail
1993 Apache Trail, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1160 sqft
MUST SEE! 2 BEDS, 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE. CHARMING LIVINGROOM WITH BRICK-TO-CEILING MANTLE FIREPLACE, SPACIOUS BEDROOM WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR STORAGE. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN FLOWS INTO FAMILY ROOM. BEAUTIFUL FENCED BACKYARD.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Great 1st floor with no stairs to climb. 2 Bedroom with 2 full baths including master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Brand new flooring thru-out entire unit. Brand new Fridge installed 3 months ago.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
319 E Wisconsin St. Apt. #4
319 E Wisconsin Ave, Silver Lake, WI
2 Bedrooms
$845
900 sqft
Bright and spacious, with planty of closet space Recently upgraded, spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment in Silver Lake. Close to parks and schools and major highways.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
39285 North Park Avenue
39285 Park Avenue, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Charming home at an affordable price! Step-up ranch includes carpeted living room with built-ins, ceiling fan & updated light fixtures.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Fox Lake

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
941 Manchester Circle
941 Manchester Circle, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1666 sqft
Front end unit. Fairfield model with an open floor plan feels like a single family home . Living room with fireplace, laminate floors, dinning room slider open to balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
McHenry Country Club
3311 Waukegan Road
3311 Waukegan Rd, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Freshly painted throughout with brand new carpeting. This spacious 2 bedroom upstairs unit is ready for you. Rent includes an inside parking space (the garage is shared with another tenant). Yardwork is included for the shared back and side yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
918 N Oakwood Dr
918 West Oakwood Drive, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
665 West Liberty Street
665 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
2 story townhome tucked away in a quiet and peaceful area situated in a fantastic location! Move in ready with newer carpet + paint & large sunny window.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1213 Tyler Court
1213 Tyler Court, Lake Villa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1638 sqft
Prepare to be impressed!!! Immaculate "Painted Lakes" townhouse in quiet neighborhood! NEWER hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd floor! NEW dishwasher! Aspen model with beautiful walk out finished basement! Magnificent views of wetlands! Dramatic 2 story

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
667 West LIBERTY Street
667 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet community with a finished basement. Near schools, lakes & shopping. Second floor in unit full laundry. Patio with privacy fence. Lots of closet space. 2 parking spaces in front of your door.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.
City Guide for Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake was once a known haunt of the world's most infamous gangster, Al Capone. It is thought that he vacationed in Fox Lake regularly and used a local building -- now the Mineola Hotel and restaurant -- for his nefarious criminal activities!

Al Capone aside, the city of Fox Lake is well known as a beautiful spot around the Great Lakes in Lake County, Illinois. As of the 2010 census, there were 10,579 people living there, spread over a wide area covering just under 10 square miles. The city is about 12 miles off the coast of Lake Michigan and is equidistant between the cities of Milwaukee in the north and Chicago in the south. If you're interested in moving to Fox Lake, you'll have plenty of properties to choose from, with nearly 5,000 split between the 10,000 residents. Of these, about 50% are detached homes and about 25% are accounted for by apartment buildings and high-rise complexes, giving anyone looking for rental houses and apartments for rent a lot of options. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Fox Lake, IL

2 bedroom apartments in Fox Lake are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Fox Lake near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Fox Lake that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Fox Lake Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WILombard, ILMount Prospect, ILRacine, WIKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
New Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILSt. Charles, ILGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIRound Lake, ILLakemoor, ILMcHenry, ILRound Lake Beach, ILWauconda, ILGrayslake, IL
Crystal Lake, ILMundelein, ILLibertyville, ILLake Zurich, ILGurnee, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILAlgonquin, ILDeer Park, ILPleasant Prairie, WIVernon Hills, ILLake Geneva, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College