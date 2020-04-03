All apartments in Fox Lake
171 Riverside Island Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:29 PM

171 Riverside Island Drive

171 Riverside Island Drive · (224) 627-7581
Location

171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL 60020

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes. The main floor features views of the lake, with rustic hardwood floors & an open floor plan. Kitchen updated with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel oven & built in microwave. 1st floor bedroom with wood laminate flooring and built in bed. First floor bath completely updated 2017. The upstairs master bedroom has new balcony overlooking the lake. Also upstairs: another bedroom & 2nd floor bath, recently updated. Big basement for storage, laundry. Terraced backyard with newer retaining walls is fenced. Brick paver patio between home & large 2.5 car garage. New roof. New windows in 2017 with lifetime warranty. New hot water heater 2016. New light fixtures. Close to shopping, restaurants & parks. Near Metra train station for easy work commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Riverside Island Drive have any available units?
171 Riverside Island Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Riverside Island Drive have?
Some of 171 Riverside Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Riverside Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
171 Riverside Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Riverside Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 171 Riverside Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fox Lake.
Does 171 Riverside Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 171 Riverside Island Drive does offer parking.
Does 171 Riverside Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Riverside Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Riverside Island Drive have a pool?
No, 171 Riverside Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 171 Riverside Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 171 Riverside Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Riverside Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Riverside Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Riverside Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Riverside Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
