171 Riverside Island Drive

Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes. The main floor features views of the lake, with rustic hardwood floors & an open floor plan. Kitchen updated with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel oven & built in microwave. 1st floor bedroom with wood laminate flooring and built in bed. First floor bath completely updated 2017. The upstairs master bedroom has new balcony overlooking the lake. Also upstairs: another bedroom & 2nd floor bath, recently updated. Big basement for storage, laundry. Terraced backyard with newer retaining walls is fenced. Brick paver patio between home & large 2.5 car garage. New roof. New windows in 2017 with lifetime warranty. New hot water heater 2016. New light fixtures. Close to shopping, restaurants & parks. Near Metra train station for easy work commute.