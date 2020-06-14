29 Apartments for rent in Fairview Heights, IL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
9313 Marbarry Dr
9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors.

1 of 26

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Heights
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
125 TWIN LAKE Drive
125 Twin Lake Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2456 sqft
Four Bedroom House in Meadowlake Acres Subdivision, 22 x 14 Vaulted Living Room, 10 x 10 Dining Area, 15 x 13 Eat In Kitchen Features Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and French Door
Results within 5 miles of Fairview Heights

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
120 North VINE Street
120 North Vine Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1560 sqft
Spacious Two Story House in Downtown OFallon Features Many Nice Updates, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Living Room, 14 x 13 Dining Area, 15 x 10 Kitchen Provides Gas Range and Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator Not Provided, Peninsula

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
14 Impala
14 Impala Court, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Story Townhome with one car garage. Kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Wood laminate flooring on the main level. Living room in the fireplace. Stairs and bedrooms are carpeted.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
419-8 Ponderosa Ave
419 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/-zli43b1uJo NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LOFT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT End unit with two bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths. New laminate flooring on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
410 Colleen
410 Colleen Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2-Story townhome. The main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher with wood laminate flooring.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
402 Ponderosa
402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2547 LONDON Lane
2547 London Lane, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Two Story House with Wooded Lot in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 12 Kitchen with Pantry ad Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
26 JUSTICE Drive
26 Justice Dr, St. Clair County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
735 sqft
Duplex in Friendly Acres Subdivision Features Wood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 15 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Half Bathroom, 12 x 11 First Bedroom, 11 x 10

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1807 East BELLE Avenue
1807 East Belle Avenue, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1220 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Jefferson Heights Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 21 x 10 Living Room, 12 x 7 Galley Style Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, 10 x 10 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1717 LASALLE Street
1717 La Salle St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Three Bedroom in Schafers Subdivision Features Wood Flooring, 17 x 12 Living Room, 9 x 9 Dining Area, 12 x 7 Kitchen Provides Gas Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Second Floor Includes 17 x 10 Master Bedroom, 12 x 9 Second Bedroom and 11

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way
2009 Wexford Green Way, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1880 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Fox Valley Subdivision, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most of Main Floor, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 14 x 13 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 11 x 20 Kitchen Provides Attractive Maple Cabinetry, Glass

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive
1129 Hightower Place Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3700 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Windsor Creek Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room, 14 x 11 Formal Dining Room Features Coffered Ceiling and Arched Doorway, Hardwood Flooring in 12 x 12 Kitchen, 12 x 11 Breakfast Area and 22 x 13
Results within 10 miles of Fairview Heights
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairview Heights, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairview Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

