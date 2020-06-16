All apartments in Fairview Heights
Last updated March 23 2020 at 2:25 PM

874 HARBOR WOODS Drive

874 Harbor Woods Drive · (618) 624-2502
Location

874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1719 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, 10 x 9 Dining Area, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Second Floor Provides Three Bedrooms with Walk In Closets, 16 x 13 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower and Soaking Tub, Full Hallway Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom and 10 x 10 Third Bedroom, 12 x 12 Back Deck, Full Unfinished Daylight Basement Provides Additional Storage, Washer and Dryer Available, Two Car Attached Garage, Grass and Snow Service Included, Community Amenities Include Pool and Clubhouse Privileges, Soccer Field and Walking Trail, No Pets Please. Available 03/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive have any available units?
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive have?
Some of 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Heights.
Does 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive does offer parking.
Does 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive has a pool.
Does 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive have accessible units?
No, 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 HARBOR WOODS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
