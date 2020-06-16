874 HARBOR WOODS Drive

Amenities

Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, 10 x 9 Dining Area, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Second Floor Provides Three Bedrooms with Walk In Closets, 16 x 13 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Shower and Soaking Tub, Full Hallway Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom and 10 x 10 Third Bedroom, 12 x 12 Back Deck, Full Unfinished Daylight Basement Provides Additional Storage, Washer and Dryer Available, Two Car Attached Garage, Grass and Snow Service Included, Community Amenities Include Pool and Clubhouse Privileges, Soccer Field and Walking Trail, No Pets Please. Available 03/15/2020.