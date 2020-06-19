All apartments in DeKalb
Find more places like 635 Charter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb, IL
/
635 Charter Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:05 PM

635 Charter Street

635 Charter Street · (847) 858-7830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
DeKalb
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL 60115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Fantastic 4bed/2.5 bath home is updated to perfection! All new carpet, fresh paint in the latest hues and wonderful new light fixtures! The spacious kitchen comes complete with refreshed cabinets and contemporary new backsplash! New SS appliances, make this kitchen a chef's dream! Enjoy family meals over looking the newly landscaped yard, with new deck and paver walkway. Master bed with private updated bath. 3 large bedrooms and another updated the bath complete the upstairs. Newer roof and new hot water make this home move in ready. Full basement, plenty of room for storage and W/D hook ups. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Charter Street have any available units?
635 Charter Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 635 Charter Street have?
Some of 635 Charter Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Charter Street currently offering any rent specials?
635 Charter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Charter Street pet-friendly?
No, 635 Charter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb.
Does 635 Charter Street offer parking?
Yes, 635 Charter Street does offer parking.
Does 635 Charter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Charter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Charter Street have a pool?
No, 635 Charter Street does not have a pool.
Does 635 Charter Street have accessible units?
No, 635 Charter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Charter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Charter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Charter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Charter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 635 Charter Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr
DeKalb, IL 60115
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy
DeKalb, IL 60115

Similar Pages

DeKalb 2 BedroomsDeKalb 3 Bedrooms
DeKalb Apartments with BalconyDeKalb Apartments with Parking
DeKalb Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILSt. Charles, IL
Rockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, IL
Crystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILYorkville, ILWarrenville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Illinois UniversityAurora University
University of St FrancisWheaton College
William Rainey Harper College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity