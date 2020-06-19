635 Charter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Fantastic 4bed/2.5 bath home is updated to perfection! All new carpet, fresh paint in the latest hues and wonderful new light fixtures! The spacious kitchen comes complete with refreshed cabinets and contemporary new backsplash! New SS appliances, make this kitchen a chef's dream! Enjoy family meals over looking the newly landscaped yard, with new deck and paver walkway. Master bed with private updated bath. 3 large bedrooms and another updated the bath complete the upstairs. Newer roof and new hot water make this home move in ready. Full basement, plenty of room for storage and W/D hook ups. What are you waiting for?