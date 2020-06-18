318 Barberry Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Rent $795 Garden Level

Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony

Features:



Located in a Quiet Residential Area

Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony

Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path

Open Floor Plan

Washer and Dryer in Unit

One Car Garage is Included with the Apartment, with Additional Street Parking Available

Two Large Bedrooms with Large Closets

Large Kitchen with Ample Cabinet Space, Room for a Kitchen Table

Huge Living Room

Zoned Electric Heat in Each Room

Refrigerator and Range Included

Electric Water Heater

220 Volt Air Conditioning Wall Unit

Tenant Pays all Utilities: Electric, Water/Sewer, TV/Internet Service

Landlord Pays Garbage

One SMALL Pet May be Considered

Application Fee $20 Per Person 18 Years and Older

First, Last and Security Deposit are Required Before Move-in