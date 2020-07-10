/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
149 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
27 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
612 N Hough St B
612 N Hough St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 313225 Charming, newly remodeled Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Close to town, train, restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
Last updated July 10 at 11:50am
Contact for Availability
Concord Village
726 June Terrace
726 June Terrace, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless & immaculate home shows like a model. Newer wood floors throughout and entire unit that was just repainted, this is an amazing property. All 6 panel white doors & white trim and also includes all appliances with full size washer & dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
381 North Valley Road
381 North Valley Road, Barrington, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3140 sqft
Charming home in the heart of Fox Point! Dramatic 2 story Entry with open staircase plus hardwood flooring throughout this home! 1st floor Master suite with private bath. Spacious Living Room and separate Dining Room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Chasewood North
580 Waterford Drive
580 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1696 sqft
This is a Fantastic Rental*House is Also For Sale for $349,900 but Will Be Taken Off the Market when It is Rented Out*Classic 2-Story Saltbox Elevation in this Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows of Kildeer
20730 Long Meadows Drive
20730 North Long Meadows Drive, Kildeer, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2994 sqft
Outstanding & sprawling brick ranch nestled on a plush acre lot ready for its next occupant! This custom dream home has been renovated from top to bottom & features an expansive open concept floor plan w/ hardwood flooring throughout, a elegant
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
16 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
358 S Jewel Ct
358 South Jewel Court, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Available 08/31/20 Sun-drenched two story townhouse - Property Id: 313905 Welcome home to this spacious sun-drenched two story townhouse in the desirable Coventry Park subdivision.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
250 N Carter St
250 North Carter Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Condo Available August 2020! Spacious First Floor 1 bedroom/1 bath condo plus bonus den/nursery/office located in Palatine.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
400 W Rand Rd B302
400 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment - Property Id: 306100 Recently Updated 1 bedroom apartment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Devonshire
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1901 Twin Oaks Court
1901 Twin Oaks Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2900 sqft
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot Hills
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3451 North Carriageway Drive
3451 Carriage Way Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1525 sqft
Perfect Location for this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Rental! Freshly Painted Gray. Laminate Floors Throughout, In-Unit Full-Size Washer/Dryer. Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
169 East Palatine Road
169 East Palatine Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
50 North PLUM GROVE Road
50 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.
