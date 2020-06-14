/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
59 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1867 n green ln 2B
1867 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Br apartment - Property Id: 268190 Newly complete remodeled with ceramic tiles floor,new paint,new countertop,new sink,new bathroom etc Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
1333 East Wyndham Circle
1333 Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
680 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1220 LONG VALLEY DR - 1B
1220 East Long Valley Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Newly renovated unit. Rent including cooking gas, hot&cold water, heat and 2 parking spots. Full time handyman services
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6 Villa Verde Drive
6 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
750 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!!Unit features remodeled bath, updated kitchen with nice appliances, new hardwood style pergo floor in living and dining room. New glass patio door and bedroom window. Relax on the balcony or enjoy the swimming pool.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Place
1 Renaissance Place, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
765 sqft
Come and check out this great, recently updated 1bdrm rental. This is a full service building with doorman, outdoor pool, onsite maintenance personnel, exercise facilities, elevators, plenty of parking and soooo much more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1277 Wyndham Lane
1277 Wyndham Lane, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome with living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and balcony on the 1st floor, with cozy wood burning fireplace and laminate floors. Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom are on the 2nd floor.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1906 Plum Grove Road
1906 South Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
UPDATED 2ND FLOOR END UNIT! OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE IN KITCHEN, OPEN AIRY FLOOR PLAN BOAST SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, KING SIZED BEDROOM WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BATH.
Results within 10 miles of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
44 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
