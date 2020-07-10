/
apartments with washer dryer
48 Apartments for rent in Crest Hill, IL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
24 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,243
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.
1 Unit Available
2320 Brookstone Drive
2320 Brookstone Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3238 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newer & Spacious Updated Home in Desirable River Hills. This 5 Bedroom + Loft Home will offer you all of the space you need.
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2760 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
296 RICHMOND Drive
296 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1668 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD FALLS CLUB!! 3 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT/DEN AND 2.1 BATHS! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. UPDATED BATHROOMS! READY TO MOVE IN!!
1 Unit Available
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.
1 Unit Available
1530 Centennial Drive - 118
1530 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remodeled units, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit
1 Unit Available
1521 Centennial Drive - 532
1521 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remolded units, washer and dryer in unit, new appliances, microwave in unit.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.
1 Unit Available
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
4342 Timber Ridge Court Available 07/20/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
22237 West Niagara Trail
22237 West Niagara Trail, Will County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
22237 West Niagara Trail - Property Id: 315554 update 7/7 **open showing scheduled Thursday 7/9/20 4pm to 6pm. Property owner will be showing the property Thursday. Stop by between 4pm-6pm on 7/9. ** Immediate availability. 2 Bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
4141 OAK TREE Lane
4141 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You.
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
11 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,084
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
3 Units Available
Ashwood Park
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 Unit Available
Wood Lake
2539 Eldorado Lane
2539 Eldorado Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1624 sqft
Largest Drake Model boasts 1624 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths duplex in desirable Woodlake subdivision. Cozy Family Room open to Kitchen, large Living/Dining Room, 9' ceilings on 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
1886 Great Plains Way
1886 Great Plains Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4182 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ! Exceptional Finishes everywhere. Also Available Partially Furnished. Spacious home with 4 beds, 3.1 Baths + First floor Den/Bedroom and huge loft on the second level for perfect entertainment. Front & Back staircases.
1 Unit Available
2211 WATERLEAF Court
2211 Waterleaf Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
DESIRABLE - 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT - PRIVATE ENTRANCE - WINDRIDGE SUBDIVISION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY. FIRST FLOOR UNIT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. RELAXING PRIVATE BALCONY.
