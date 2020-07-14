All apartments in Collinsville
Find more places like 1052 NOTTING HILL Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collinsville, IL
/
1052 NOTTING HILL Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1052 NOTTING HILL Court

1052 Notting Hill Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Collinsville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1052 Notting Hill Ct, Collinsville, IL 62234

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Villa in Summit Ridge Subdivision, Cheshire Model with Hardwood Flooring in Foyer Entry Foyer, 22 x 16 Vaulted Living Room with Gas Fireplace, 19 x 10 Eat In Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring Provides Glass Top Electric Range and Built in Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Hallway Bathroom, 16 x 11 Dining Room, 18 x 12 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Tub and Shower, 12 x 12 Second Bedroom, Main Floor Laundry Room, Unfinished Basement, Two Car Garage, Available 07/06/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 NOTTING HILL Court have any available units?
1052 NOTTING HILL Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collinsville, IL.
What amenities does 1052 NOTTING HILL Court have?
Some of 1052 NOTTING HILL Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 NOTTING HILL Court currently offering any rent specials?
1052 NOTTING HILL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 NOTTING HILL Court pet-friendly?
No, 1052 NOTTING HILL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collinsville.
Does 1052 NOTTING HILL Court offer parking?
Yes, 1052 NOTTING HILL Court offers parking.
Does 1052 NOTTING HILL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 NOTTING HILL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 NOTTING HILL Court have a pool?
No, 1052 NOTTING HILL Court does not have a pool.
Does 1052 NOTTING HILL Court have accessible units?
No, 1052 NOTTING HILL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 NOTTING HILL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 NOTTING HILL Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 NOTTING HILL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 NOTTING HILL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Collinsville 1 BedroomsCollinsville 2 Bedrooms
Collinsville Apartments with GaragesCollinsville Apartments with Parking
Collinsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOJennings, MOWentzville, MOFestus, MOGlen Carbon, ILAlton, ILSunset Hills, MO
Byrnes Mill, MOGlasgow Village, MOMascoutah, ILNormandy, MOMoline Acres, MOCahokia, ILWildwood, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOWoodson Terrace, MOEast Alton, ILOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy