1052 NOTTING HILL Court

Two Bedroom Villa in Summit Ridge Subdivision, Cheshire Model with Hardwood Flooring in Foyer Entry Foyer, 22 x 16 Vaulted Living Room with Gas Fireplace, 19 x 10 Eat In Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring Provides Glass Top Electric Range and Built in Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Hallway Bathroom, 16 x 11 Dining Room, 18 x 12 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, Double Vanity Sinks, Separate Tub and Shower, 12 x 12 Second Bedroom, Main Floor Laundry Room, Unfinished Basement, Two Car Garage, Available 07/06/2020.