434 Mcdaniels Circle

VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room. Master suite has ample closet space with a Walk In Closet and lovely master bath. In-Unit Laundry. Storage locker next to Heated Garage parking space. This Fabulous location is close to town, restaurants, shopping, park, and train. Move in ready and highly recommended. Board approval required.