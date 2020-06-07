All apartments in Clarendon Hills
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:24 AM

434 Mcdaniels Circle

434 Mc Daniels Circle · (312) 401-2101
Location

434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room. Master suite has ample closet space with a Walk In Closet and lovely master bath. In-Unit Laundry. Storage locker next to Heated Garage parking space. This Fabulous location is close to town, restaurants, shopping, park, and train. Move in ready and highly recommended. Board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Mcdaniels Circle have any available units?
434 Mcdaniels Circle has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 Mcdaniels Circle have?
Some of 434 Mcdaniels Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Mcdaniels Circle currently offering any rent specials?
434 Mcdaniels Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Mcdaniels Circle pet-friendly?
No, 434 Mcdaniels Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarendon Hills.
Does 434 Mcdaniels Circle offer parking?
Yes, 434 Mcdaniels Circle does offer parking.
Does 434 Mcdaniels Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 Mcdaniels Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Mcdaniels Circle have a pool?
No, 434 Mcdaniels Circle does not have a pool.
Does 434 Mcdaniels Circle have accessible units?
No, 434 Mcdaniels Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Mcdaniels Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Mcdaniels Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Mcdaniels Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Mcdaniels Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
