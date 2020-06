Amenities

754 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for July! - Available for July!



Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level duplex. Expert craftsmanship is seen in every detail to truly bring this space from a house to a home. Cook in an elegant and open kitchen with state-of-the-art, brand-new stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops. Enjoy plenty of natural light with big windows. Cozy up and enjoy family time in front of your sleek gas fireplace, or escape to your spacious upstairs bedrooms to get some well-deserved rest. Bonus points for the neighborhood playground just steps from your backyard! $25 Monthly utility fee covers your sewer costs.



We would be proud to schedule you a tour of the new home that your family deserves. Call today and check out our 3D model:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AxNQKVqEjvY



(RLNE5615914)