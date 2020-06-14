Amenities

603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August!



Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North Prospect. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Living room with fireplace is open to the kitchen and has hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The laundry room also functions as a mud room leading to the 2 car attached garage. Last but not least, you can also enjoy a private backyard from your patio! Additional features: outdoor security cameras and basketball hoop. One small pet under 25 lbs. allowed. Renters insurance required. Monthly utility fee of $30 covers sewer costs.



No Pets Allowed



