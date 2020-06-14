All apartments in Champaign
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive

603 Creve Coeur Drive · (217) 215-4665
Location

603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL 61822

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 603 Creve Coeur Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,510

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August!

Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North Prospect. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Living room with fireplace is open to the kitchen and has hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The laundry room also functions as a mud room leading to the 2 car attached garage. Last but not least, you can also enjoy a private backyard from your patio! Additional features: outdoor security cameras and basketball hoop. One small pet under 25 lbs. allowed. Renters insurance required. Monthly utility fee of $30 covers sewer costs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Creve Coeur Drive have any available units?
603 Creve Coeur Drive has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Creve Coeur Drive have?
Some of 603 Creve Coeur Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Creve Coeur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
603 Creve Coeur Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Creve Coeur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Creve Coeur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 603 Creve Coeur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 603 Creve Coeur Drive does offer parking.
Does 603 Creve Coeur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Creve Coeur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Creve Coeur Drive have a pool?
No, 603 Creve Coeur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 603 Creve Coeur Drive have accessible units?
No, 603 Creve Coeur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Creve Coeur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Creve Coeur Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Creve Coeur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Creve Coeur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
