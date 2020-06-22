All apartments in Champaign
1808 Sadler Dr.
1808 Sadler Dr.

1808 Sadler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Sadler Drive, Champaign, IL 61821

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Great 3-bed, 2-bath home available now! - Make this single-story ranch home yours! It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private dining room, and plenty of great outdoor space. Nearly every room has a ceiling fan, with newer windows and wood floors throughout. The kitchen is set up with a double oven, dishwasher, ice maker in the fridge, pantry storage, and nearby is the separate dining room.

The home comes with a high-efficiency central AC and a high-efficiency furnace. It has front-load washer and dryer which are both high-end. Each bathroom is up to date with granite sinks and modern toilets. The home is well-insulated which helps reduce your power bill.

The master bedroom has its own bathroom with a large shower. You can utilize the walk-in closet in the master bedroom for your indoor storage needs.

This home has an attached single car garage. A small porch greets you out front and the back yard boasts a huge porch for entertaining guests. The 6' fence also provides privacy and security in addition to being great for pets. No dangerous breeds allowed.

This home is located on a non-thoroughfare street in a quiet neighborhood. County Market, along with McDonald's and a gas station is nearby.

$25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer/sanitation costs.

Check out the 360 panorama walk-through here: https://www.rent217.com/s/pano/30971301

(RLNE5849250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Sadler Dr. have any available units?
1808 Sadler Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 1808 Sadler Dr. have?
Some of 1808 Sadler Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Sadler Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Sadler Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Sadler Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Sadler Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Sadler Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Sadler Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1808 Sadler Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Sadler Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Sadler Dr. have a pool?
No, 1808 Sadler Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Sadler Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1808 Sadler Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Sadler Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Sadler Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Sadler Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 Sadler Dr. has units with air conditioning.
