1808 Sadler Dr.

Great 3-bed, 2-bath home available now! - Make this single-story ranch home yours! It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private dining room, and plenty of great outdoor space. Nearly every room has a ceiling fan, with newer windows and wood floors throughout. The kitchen is set up with a double oven, dishwasher, ice maker in the fridge, pantry storage, and nearby is the separate dining room.



The home comes with a high-efficiency central AC and a high-efficiency furnace. It has front-load washer and dryer which are both high-end. Each bathroom is up to date with granite sinks and modern toilets. The home is well-insulated which helps reduce your power bill.



The master bedroom has its own bathroom with a large shower. You can utilize the walk-in closet in the master bedroom for your indoor storage needs.



This home has an attached single car garage. A small porch greets you out front and the back yard boasts a huge porch for entertaining guests. The 6' fence also provides privacy and security in addition to being great for pets. No dangerous breeds allowed.



This home is located on a non-thoroughfare street in a quiet neighborhood. County Market, along with McDonald's and a gas station is nearby.



$25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer/sanitation costs.



Check out the 360 panorama walk-through here: https://www.rent217.com/s/pano/30971301



