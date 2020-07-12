Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

97 Apartments for rent in Carpentersville, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carpentersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1260 Brookdale Drive
1260 Brookdale Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1203 sqft
END UNIT RANCH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN, END UNIT RANCH WITH 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6513 MARBLE Lane
6513 Marble Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1553 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT W/ALL NEW FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED, & FULLY APPLIANCED INCL WASHER/DRYER, & AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. LARGE MASTER BDRM HAS HIS/HERS SEPARATE CLOSETS & PRIVATE FULL BATH.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1530 Glacier Trail
1530 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Great waterfront home, open 1st floor with patio overlooking lake, 2 Big bedrooms with walk-in closets, All appliances, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage. owner prefers long term tenant.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1819 Silverstone Drive
1819 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
1819 Silverstone Drive Available 07/25/20 Large One Bedroom Condo Available July 25th! - CONDO for RENT! Great Location and Close to to shopping and more! Mint condition.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
706 Jackson Avenue
706 Jackson Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1000 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/20**Updated Ranch home. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, and newer appliances.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3061 Shenandoah Drive
3061 Shenandoah Drive, Carpentersville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2218 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
40 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.

Last updated March 20
1 Unit Available
603 Oregon Avenue
603 Oregon Avenue, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
Completely gutted and remodeled in 2008. 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths Beautiful open kitchen w/granite counter tops, large master suite w/vaulted ceilings and deck. Big deck off back and front porch NO PETS don't ask

Last updated March 12
1 Unit Available
Copper Oaks
2131 CUMBERLAND Parkway
2131 Cumberland Parkway, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN & LOADED WITH SUNSHINE - VAULTD CEILING IN LIV & DIN RMS - TRIPLE SLIDER DOOR TO PATIO & ENCLOSED YD - WOOD LAMINATE FLRS T/O - PRIVATE BTH OFF MSTR - FRPL IN LIV RM & BAY WINDOW IN DIN RM - FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT -
Verified

Last updated July 12
73 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated July 12
41 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

Last updated July 12
31 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 12
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified

Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1370 Cimarron Court
1370 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1229 sqft
Excellent 1/2 duplex rental now available! Great cul-de-sac location! Your own private fenced backyard with storage shed and cement patio! Spacious front living room with lots of natural light! Family room with sliding glass doors to the patio opens

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Spring Beach
1301 Tower Lane
1301 Tower Lane, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3442 sqft
Riverfront living at its best! Private, secluded location yet close to town and train! Wonderful views both up and down the river! Large 3400+ sq.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
836 MILLCREEK Circle
836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1449 sqft
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing.
City Guide for Carpentersville, IL

Trying to get a burger today but paying tomorrow? Nice try, Wimpy, but it won't fly in Carpentersville. With a motto like "building a better tomorrow today," you know they mean business.

Your move to Carpentersville can be as stress-free as ever when you know where to look. Have no fear, we have all the tips, and tools you need to find that perfect apartment--so dive in and let the apartment-search begin! Carpentersville is a community of more than 37,720 people located in Kane County, Illinois. What's great for you is that the cost of living in Carpentersville is less than 10% the national average. In comparison to other cities with more than twice the national median cost of living, Carpentersville will offer you a pretty good bang for your buck. It does get quite chilly in winter, when the temperature can fall to a low of 25°F, while the summer temperature maintains an average of 73.1°F in July. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carpentersville, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carpentersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

