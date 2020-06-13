94 Apartments for rent in Carpentersville, IL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.
Results within 1 mile of Carpentersville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
430 CAVALIER Court
430 Cavalier Court, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1360 sqft
Vacant and ready for showings! West Dundee Townhome! 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath. Full finished basement! Main level features living room with bay window. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Second level includes perfectly sized bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
603 Oregon Avenue
603 Oregon Avenue, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
Completely gutted and remodeled in 2008. 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths Beautiful open kitchen w/granite counter tops, large master suite w/vaulted ceilings and deck. Big deck off back and front porch NO PETS don't ask

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
Copper Oaks
1 Unit Available
2131 CUMBERLAND Parkway
2131 Cumberland Parkway, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN & LOADED WITH SUNSHINE - VAULTD CEILING IN LIV & DIN RMS - TRIPLE SLIDER DOOR TO PATIO & ENCLOSED YD - WOOD LAMINATE FLRS T/O - PRIVATE BTH OFF MSTR - FRPL IN LIV RM & BAY WINDOW IN DIN RM - FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT -
Results within 5 miles of Carpentersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Carriage Hill of Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
266 CHARLOTTE Court
266 Charlotte Court, Cary, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/2/2020. LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN CARY JUST TWO BLOCKS TO METRA TRAIN. THIS END UNIT 2 BEDROOM / 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
359 South Bateman Circle
359 Bateman Circle, Barrington Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6698 sqft
Spectacular Colonial Estate rental (avail. July 1, 2020) in prestigious Barrington Hills on 5.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
160 Symphony Way
160 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom studio style condo on the 3rd floor, very clean with Vaulted ceilings in bedroom and family room. Balcony with glass sliding doors from family room and bedroom. New washer and dryer in unit. Large walk-in closet in bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
122 Polaris Drive
122 Polaris Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1389 sqft
Wonderful, well maintained Townhome! Great end-unit with attached garage. Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Dining Room with Slider leading to Patio and Yard. Eat-in Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and Corrian counters.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2745 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
889 Jefferson Avenue
889 Jefferson Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
910 sqft
This One Is A Deal! Well Maintained Brick And Ceder Building Offers A 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit With 1 Car Garage And Includes Heat And Water! Large Living Room With Fantastic Picture Window, Beautiful Tile Floors, Neutral Paint, And Very Bright.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1450 Plymouth Lane
1450 Plymouth Lane, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Great Location - Great Amenities. Nice fourth floor unit with two bedrooms - 1 bath - open floor plan and efficient layout. Sliding glass doors to private balcony. Laundry on same floor and storage space across the hall.
City Guide for Carpentersville, IL

Trying to get a burger today but paying tomorrow? Nice try, Wimpy, but it won't fly in Carpentersville. With a motto like "building a better tomorrow today," you know they mean business.

Your move to Carpentersville can be as stress-free as ever when you know where to look. Have no fear, we have all the tips, and tools you need to find that perfect apartment--so dive in and let the apartment-search begin! Carpentersville is a community of more than 37,720 people located in Kane County, Illinois. What's great for you is that the cost of living in Carpentersville is less than 10% the national average. In comparison to other cities with more than twice the national median cost of living, Carpentersville will offer you a pretty good bang for your buck. It does get quite chilly in winter, when the temperature can fall to a low of 25°F, while the summer temperature maintains an average of 73.1°F in July. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carpentersville, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carpentersville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

