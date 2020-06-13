94 Apartments for rent in Carpentersville, IL with balcony
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 49
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 11
Trying to get a burger today but paying tomorrow? Nice try, Wimpy, but it won't fly in Carpentersville. With a motto like "building a better tomorrow today," you know they mean business.
Your move to Carpentersville can be as stress-free as ever when you know where to look. Have no fear, we have all the tips, and tools you need to find that perfect apartment--so dive in and let the apartment-search begin! Carpentersville is a community of more than 37,720 people located in Kane County, Illinois. What's great for you is that the cost of living in Carpentersville is less than 10% the national average. In comparison to other cities with more than twice the national median cost of living, Carpentersville will offer you a pretty good bang for your buck. It does get quite chilly in winter, when the temperature can fall to a low of 25°F, while the summer temperature maintains an average of 73.1°F in July. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carpentersville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.